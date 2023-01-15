DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police arrested and charged a man with stabbing and killing another man on Saturday night.

Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Des Moines Resident Jason Gene Parker. Parker is charged with first degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old male.

Last night at 11:26 p.m., officers and Des Moines Fire Department personnel responded to 3211 30th Street after receiving information about a stabbing. While on scene officers found the victim with a stab wound to the chest. Witnesses and officers at the scene provided CPR until medics arrived and transported the man to an area hospital. The 33-year-old died from the injuries.

At 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning Des Moines Police Department detectives detained Parker at the 2700 block of Boston Avenue. The department said evidence at the crime scene indicates Parker as the suspect, including a knife recovered at the scene, multiple witnesses and surveillance video.

Des Moines Police detectives continue to investigate the incident. This is the third homicide of 2023.