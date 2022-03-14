DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines say two people were injured Sunday night after someone opened fire with an AR-15 rifle during a dispute on the city’s north side.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of 11th Place, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The shooting occurred after three people drove to a residence in the area to retrieve some property.

During discussions about the property, police say at least one person within the home opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. A male and a female were hit by the gunfire but both are expected to survive. Their vehicle was hit more than 10 times and police say the home across the street was also hit several times.

The people inside the home where the incident happened told police they were fired on first. Police say they don’t have evidence to support that claim and are waiting on a search warrant to investigate the inside of the home.

The names of those involved have not been released by police.