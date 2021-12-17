Police: 5 students charged for threats of violence at West Des Moines school last week

Some parents wait to pick their kids up early from class after threats of violence at Stilwell Junior High School in West Des Moines on Dec. 20, 2021. (WHO 13)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Five students at Stilwell Junior High School in West Des Moines are being criminally charged in connection with threats of violence that caused some parents to pull their kids from classes last week.

The West Des Moines Police Department says the investigation began Friday, December 10th into threats made via social media and orally. Two students are being charged with terrorism, a Class D felony. Three other students are charged with first-degree harassment, which is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Officials say while the threats were not carried out, “the seriousness of the crimes and the disruption of the school and the learning environment were factors taken into account when criminal charges were filed.”

All of the students accused of making threats are juveniles and the cases will be handled in Polk County Juvenile Court.