Police: 3 People Stabbed Overnight Near Court Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after getting stabbed near Court Avenue in Des Moines.

Des Moines police say they responded to the stabbing in the 200 block of 3rd Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Three males were sent to the hospital with stab wounds. Two of them have since been released but one remains in serious condition with a fractured skull after being stabbed in head.

Police say that despite the downtown area being crowded when the crime occurred, finding a suspect has been difficult.

“We didn’t get a lot of cooperation from the people directly involved. A lot of folks down there want to help out with bits and pieces that they saw, but the folks closest to the inside that could be the most helpful are not being helpful,” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police have not made any arrests.