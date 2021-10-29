Police: 3 arrested in brutal east side murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three men have been arrested in the brutal murder of a man on Des Moines’ east side early Thursday morning.

Tyrone Davis and Taylor Austin, both 20-years-old and from Des Moines, and 19-year-old Daniel Jackson of DeSoto are all charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, investigators have reason to believe the men had planned to burglarize the home where 19-year-old Cory Elifritz, of Norwalk, was staying. Police say the men entered the home and Elifritz was stabbed several times. He later died at the hospital.

Detectives have learned one of the men charged had recently threatened the residents of the home and blamed them for the recent arrest of his brother.

Investigators say after the stabbing the men stole two gaming systems from the home.