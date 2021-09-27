Police: 1 injured in north Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after at least one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night on Des Moines’ north side.

It happened in the 900 block of Douglas Avenue around 9:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. One person was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and they have already been discharged.

Witnesses told police two people were injured in the shooting, but officers were not able to find another victim and say no one else has sought treatment for a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.