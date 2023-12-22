ALTOONA, Iowa — Christmas is getting ever close, and people are still shopping at the Outlets of Des Moines, located in Altoona. At Suzy’s Kitchen and Gifts her customers have been steady during the holiday season.

“This year has gone well,” said shop owner Suzy Henricksen. “Our first Christmas here at the outlet mall was last year and I would say we are on pace to equal or surpass what we did last year during the holiday season.

She’s not concerned about reports saying the inflation has hurt the economy.

“You can’t listen to the media, a whole lot about the doom and gloom, and what’s going on with inflation,” said Henricksen. “Because you know people that are Christmas shopping are still Christmas shopping.”

Shoppers enjoy the chance to get into the stores to buy what’s on their list. Inflation is a factor for some in buying food and gifts, but not for everyone.

“Honestly, not really, not a Christmas time with my husband and I save for this time of year so we can make sure that kids are taken care of,” said Briana Richmond, of Des Moines.

“I don’t think so, maybe probably a little higher than last year,” said Teri Salnave, of Pleasant Hill.

“Our budget has definitely gotten smaller this year,” said Taylor Huber, of Clarion. She is on a mission for her Mom, to come to Altoona to get a Christmas gift for her Dad. She brought her kids Paisley, and Clay along to help.

“I do most shopping online just right now since it’s so last-minute we’re doing it in-store,” said Huber.

Most of it ( shopping) been online this is my first real time out there public shopping, I guess and so far it’s fun,” said Richmond.