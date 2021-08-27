Pleasantville man killed in Highway 65 bypass crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Pleasantville man died in a crash on the Highway 65 Bypass in southeast Polk County Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes of the bypass around 4:00 p.m. Specific details of the crash and what caused it have not been released by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, but officials do say a 53-year-old Pleasantville man died as a result of the incident. His name will not be released until family members have been notified.

There were others who received minor injuries in the accident.

Northbound traffic on the bypass was shut down for a few hours while deputies investigated the accident and cleared the scene.

More information is expected to be released sometime Friday.