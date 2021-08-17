Pleasant Hill studio celebrates big milestone of award-winning dancing

Along with a new school year comes a new season of dance. Director of Becky’s Dance & Tumbling Studio Becky Nalevanko and Co-Director Amanda Nalevanko share what to expect this season of dance as the studio celebrates an anniversary.

You can still sign up for fall classes at Becky’s Dance & Tumbling Studio! Check out the studio at an open house August 18th, 24th, 30th, and September 1st from 4 to 7 p.m.

The studio is located at 1300 Metro East Drive in Pleasant Hill. You can call 515-265-2711 or go online to beckysdance.com for more information.

