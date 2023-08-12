PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Pleasant Hill police officer shot and killed a man who had been firing a weapon in a neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m. officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department and from other metro agencies responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Pleasant Circle. When officers arrived on scene they discovered a man discharging his weapon.

As officers engaged with the armed man, a Pleasant Hill Officer shot him and took him into custody, the police department said. Despite life-saving measures initiated at the scene and at a nearby hospital, the man died from his injuries, the police department said. The man’s name has not been released.

Pleasant Hill Police said they later learned that the man had killed his two family dogs prior to the incident with officers.

An investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Pleasant Hill Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Police said there is no further threat to the public at this time.