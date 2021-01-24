Police: Pleasant Hill Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Beating Roommate With Vacuum Cleaner, Recliner

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Pleasant Hill man is charged with attempted murder after severely beating his roommate with his fist, a vacuum cleaner and even a recliner, according to police.

Dezrien Vance, 30, is charged with attempted murder and willful injury.

Police arrived at an apartment in the 500 block of Pleasant Hill Boulevard around 4 p.m. Saturday and found Vance covered in blood, according to the criminal complaint.

Documents said Vance admitted to beating his roommate after the roommate slapped him. Vance reportedly told police he hit the victim with a vacuum cleaner, a frying pan, ceramic plates, then threw a full-sized recliner on top of him as he laid bloodied on the floor.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Des Moines with life-threatening injuries and later transferred to Iowa City. Police have not provided an update on his condition.

Vance is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $50,000 bond.