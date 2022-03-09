PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — When warnings for the tornado came out late Saturday afternoon in Polk County, David Matthews went outside to take a look at the sky.

“All of a sudden he comes running in and yelling get to the basement now,” said Faith Matthews, Dave’s wife. “He ran down I was trying to get the dog and he was helping me down, and the wind just started taking me and I was holding onto the basement railing.”

The couple, and their dog Clarence, huddled in the basement. Faith covered Clarence, and Dave covered Faith. Within 30 seconds it was over.

“Our neighbor came over to make sure we were OK, and he helped us out and then David went back to try to get our wallets and things of that nature and then we had to be transported down by an ATV,” said Faith. “We’re staying at a hotel right now, and then after that we’ve had a super nice offer from someone I work with to stay in their basement. “We had another really kind offer as well and it’s just amazing how many people are willing to help.”

After a tornado hits your house, there are many things to do. The couple is getting help from a mission group near Chicago to help move what they can into storage for the couple. Faith was talking on the phone to an insurance company regarding a claim on her car, which the tornado damaged. They are also looking for some important papers they need for their tax filing.

“We have a business, it was our coffee roasting company we we are actually at the downtown farmers market so that all got destroyed,” said Faith.

The couple will work to rebuild their business American Pride Roasters, as well as a house, they hope to rebuild on the same land where the tornado struck.

“I think I’m still in some shock, but I know that God has it and he’s got it in control, all I can do is just trust him, and just all the kindness of in the offers people bringing food in and it just helps ease the pain of it,” said Faith.