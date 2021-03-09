Plea Deal Offered in Johnston Daycare Death

Trina Mazza and attorney Montgomery Brown at hearing on motion to dismiss charge of child neglect resulting in death. July, 24, 2019 (WHO-HD)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Court documents reveal a plea deal is being offered to a Johnston daycare provider charged in the 2019 death of a child in her care.

Trina Mazza is charged with child endangerment causing death and operating an unlicensed daycare. She was caring for 17-month-old Tucker Schneider when he was found unresponsive, wedged upside down between two “pack and play” bassinets at Mazza’s in-home daycare. He died on February 17, 2019, a few days after the incident.

An autopsy determined he died of accidental traumatic asphyxia.

Court documents filed Monday show an offer has been made for Mazza to plead guilty to child endangerment causing serious injury. She would have to serve prison time and would not be able to obtain a license to operate a daycare upon her release.

Mazza’s trial has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest trial date set by the court is for September 13, 2021.

Court documents also reveal a plea deal is being offered in a separate case where Mazza is accused of allegedly stealing more than $163,000 from her husband’s mother. Prosecutors have offered that if she pleads guilty to one count, her sentence in this case can be served concurrently with her sentence in the daycare death case.

Mazza and her husband, Michael Mazza, are also facing a civil wrongful death lawsuit. It was filed by the parents of Tucker Schneider last month.