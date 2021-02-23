Plea Deal Accepted in 2019 Des Moines Murder, Attempted Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged with killing one man and injuring another in a shooting nearly two years ago has taken a plea deal in the case.

Michael Lyke Jr. was scheduled to go to trial in April on murder and attempted murder charges for a shooting that killed Earl Caldwell. Instead, he has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, willful injury, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Caldwell was murdered in broad daylight on 22nd Street in Des Moines in June of 2019. Littleton Clark was also shot but survived.

Lyke could spend 30 years in prison and be ordered to pay $150,000 to Caldwell’s family when he is sentenced on March 10th.