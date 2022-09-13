URBANDALE, IOWA — Golfers enjoyed some of the best weather this season at the 2nd annual Puppy Jake Classic hosted by Urbandale Golf and Country Club. The event raises money for the Puppy Jake Foundation which provides service dogs free of charge to veterans who struggle with physical or emotional scars from war.

Players were greeted by live music played by local musician Brad Seidenfeld before teeing off Monday morning. They also met several veterans who’ve received their service dog through the foundation.

“Beautiful day and great way to give back to our veterans,” Al Lenz said prior to tee off. Lenz, who owns Lenz Heating and Cooling helped sponsor the event. He served four years in the Marines and was deployed to the Persian Gulf, Somalia and Bosnia.

“When you get out, they give you one day of classes and say you have to be normal again and fit into society so it’s tough,” Lenz said. “There’s something special about being around people who understand what you went through.”

Eighty-eight players participated in the tournament. The team of John Putbrese, John Putbrese Jr., John Augsburger and Frank Marcelo claimed 1st place with a -14 round of 58. The event raised over $26,000 for the foundation.