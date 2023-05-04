DES MOINES, Iowa – A plan to expand affordable housing in Des Moines is finding some pushback. Not everyone wants to see a historic Highland Park building demolished.

Des Moines and Polk County leaders announced the plan last month for a new development for highland park. Part of the plan calls for the demolition of a building considered a public nuisance, but the proposal isn’t a done deal yet.

Invest DSM wants to demolish the Highland apartment building at Sixth and Euclid Avenues. The land would then be combined with three adjacent properties to build The Commons at Highland Park. The development would involve a mixed-used four-story building with 40-50 housing units, along with ground-floor retail space.

Invest DSM considered trying to save the building, but says the damage is too severe.

“It is a loss to have a historic building like this that’s been a part of the fabric of the neighborhood for decades, it’s hard to see that go away,” says Amber Lynch, Executive Director of Invest DSM.

“The foundation is in great shape, but everything inside is failing,” says Christopher Civitate, Neighborhood Development Manager with Invest DSM. “When you go inside the building, you see where all the problems exist. Ceilings are caving in on the west end of the building. There’s significant mold damage throughout the entire building.”

Even with the damage, preservation groups say the building can be saved. Advocates are asking the city council to delay issuing a demolition permit for 90 days in order to come up with a plan to renovate the building.

Tanya Keith with Hat Trick Renovations says she inspected the building and, “There is one area where the mortar is failing, indicating a leak on the east side. The rest of the building looks like it still has plaster in good shape. This building doesn’t look like what Invest DSM is saying about it.”

The city council will consider the plan during the regular meeting on Monday.

No matter what is decided more affordable housing is a critical need in Polk County. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says the county is short more than 10,000 affordable housing units.