Plans Revealed for Large Public-Private Sports Complex in Johnston

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Plans are underway to build a large sports and fitness complex in Johnston that would house the state’s largest indoor track as well as a full-sized soccer field.

The city of Johnston released information Wednesday morning about the proposed public-private partnership with Ignit Sports and Fitness, which would result in the construction of the facility just north of I-35/80 on Merle Hay Road.

The project calls for a 189,000 square foot, privately owned, recreation complex. In addition to the indoor track and soccer field, the facility would also have eight multi-purpose courts. Outside the facility, Ignit also plans to build volleyball courts, baseball fields, and a high-end soccer field.

Johnston mayor Paul Dierenfeld said, “The proposed collaboration with Ignit greatly expands upon our original vision and provides the added benefit of creating a significant commercial taxpaying business that will be a regional destination and encourage redevelopment of the surrounding area. This is a project that everyone can get excited about.”

The city says a playground and public outdoor field space on the southern part of the project will also include the first cricket field in the metro.

The final development plans are expect to be finished by summer 2020.

“This project is a result of efforts by a large group of players, and while there remain several details to sort out, the major project components are in place, and the City expects the project to move forward and make a significant positive impact on Johnston’s southern Merle Hay Road corridor,” city Economic Development Manager Adam Plagge said.