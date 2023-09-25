DES MOINES, Iowa — Planned Parenthood North Central States announced on Monday it will be permanently ending its biannual book sale after more than 60 years of serving the metro.

Planned Parenthood said the decision to end the book sale was due to the city of Des Moines’ plan to acquire the book sale’s warehouse under eminent domain.

The book sale began in 1961 with a small group who sold 13,000 books, raising $2,650. Since then the sale has raised more than $10 million to fuel Planned Parenthood’s work throughout the years. Planned Parenthood said it would continue to support sex education in Iowa through an endowed fund established by the sale of the warehouse to the city.

It’s with very mixed emotions and a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of the Planned Parenthood Book Sale after more than 60 years. I’m a lifelong book lover and in the words of Fredrick Douglas, ‘Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.’ I know this book sale means so much to so many people who have cherished memories of picking through rows of books, and the joy of finding a hidden gem. We are profoundly grateful for the passion in this community and especially the commitment that hundreds of volunteers have brought to the event and our mission. Change is hard and we recognize that. We also know that the powerful legacy of the Planned Parenthood Book Sale will live on through an endowment that will continue to provide the opportunity to invest in comprehensive sex education and prioritize our resources to positively impact Iowa for years to come. Ruth Richardson, president CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States

The last book sale will be held at the 4-H Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds from October 12 to 16.