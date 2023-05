ANKENY, Iowa — A plane crashed and went up in flames at the Ankeny Regional Airport Saturday morning.

At around 10:55 a.m. the Ankeny Fire Department responded to a report of an airplane crash at the airport in the 3700 block of SE Convenience Blvd. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames that engulfed the small plane.

Small plane that crashed at Ankeny Regional Airport, photo courtesy of the Ankeny Fire Department.

The pilot and passenger in the plane were able to escape with no injuries, the fire department said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.