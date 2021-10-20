Plan to build Aldi in Windsor Heights advances through city council

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights may soon have another place to shop for groceries.

Plans to build an Aldi store at the Apple Valley strip mall on the corner of 73rd Street and University Avenue advanced through Windsor Heights city council this week, after they voted to approve a tax increment financing agreement for the site.

If it is built, the Aldi would be sandwiched between two major competitors: a Hy-Vee on the other side of University Avenue and the Sam’s Club/Wal-Mart duopoly behind Apple Valley.

The proposal, if approved, would include demolishing the eastern half of the strip mall for the Aldi location. The businesses inside of that section would be forced to relocate.

The agreement approved by city council estimates demolition could start by the spring, with the Aldi in place by the end of 2023. City administrator Dennis Durham said council members still have to approve the final site plan before construction starts, which is not expected to cross his desk until December or January.

Some shoppers say they would not mind having three major grocery store companies in the same immediate area.

“It will be good. They can always use another place to buy stuff from,” said Shawn Evans, who said he often shops at the Windsor Heights Hy-Vee. “I’ve been to one Aldi, but it’s been a long time since I stepped foot into an Aldi store. I’ll check it out and see what they have.”

This is not the first time Aldi attempted to build at the Apple Valley site. Its first attempt in 2015 was aborted after city council did not approve a permit needed for the project.