Plan and Zoning Commission rejects design for Fareway meat market in Beaverdale

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway will have to go back to the drawing board after the design for its proposed meat market in Beaverdale was rejected by Des Moines’ Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-4 against the design for the scaled-down Fareway store located at 2716 Beaver Avenue and 2723 41st Place.

The commission said that while most residents want the store, the walkability of the site plan is a problem. Right now, the design has one entrance from its parking lot facing 41st Place. Residents want to see entry access to the store along Beaver Avenue.

“I worry that the proposed site plan is neither inviting nor particularly accessible to pedestrian patrons of our commercial corridor, despite the applicant’s repeated claims that the walkability of the Beaverdale business district is one of the features that most interested them in the site,” said Jay Kozel, who owns a business in the area.

The store will now have to modify its design before getting the council’s approval. Fareway had already passed through a number of procedural hurdles, including rezoning and a request to demolish a Beaverdale brick house to make room for its parking lot.