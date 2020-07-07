Boone County Officials Investigating After Pipe Bomb Found at Hunting Area

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a home-made pipe bomb device was found Monday at a hunting area south of Highway 30.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says a deputy responded after receiving the report about the device. It was found on the lid of a container at the location.

“This device was left at this location and set to explode in a delayed manor and without any supervision. Had somebody from the public entered this area when the device detonated, their life and limbs would have been in very serious danger from the explosion,” the post said.

Agents with the Iowa State Fire Marshalls Office were called in and after examining the device it was dismantled. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will be analyzing the evidence gathered at the scene.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about who built the device or placed it at the hunting area to contact them at 515-433-0524.