MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Small businesses in Downtown Marshalltown are participating in Pink Weekend and it kicks off Thursday.

Across the country, Pink Friday is nationally recognized as a day to shop deals at local businesses and takes place the Friday before Black Friday.

The Marshalltown Central Business District decided to organize Pink Weekend, instead of just Pink Friday. The event will stretch from Thursday to Saturday.

Deb Millizer is the Executive Director of the Marshalltown Central Business District. She said that the community has gone through several hardships during recent years starting with the tornado back in 2018.

She said, “This community has been in survival mode for five years and now they’re in thrive mode. They’re done just trying to get by, they’re embracing each other. It’s community over competition.”

On Thursday, businesses along downtown Marshalltown will remain open from 4 pm to 7 pm, which is later than normal business hours.

On Friday, customers can shop Black Friday-like deals at participating stores and restaurants.

To wrap up the event, the town is hosting its 31st annual Holiday Stroll Event this Saturday. The event will include a festive carriage ride, a parade, Santa workshops, and more family-friendly activities.

Brittany Tow owns a boutique in downtown Marshalltown and she is the Promotions Chair for Marshalltown’s Central Business District. She said that Marshalltown is the place to be this weekend.

“We’re trying to make this a destination for people to come. We’ve got tons of nice shops for everybody to come and visit and just entertain,” she said.