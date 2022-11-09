DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis is now back in law enforcement custody after she escaped from a probation center last week.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents said Lewis, 18, cut off her ankle monitor Friday morning and walked away from the Fresh Start Women’s Center in Des Moines. She was living there as part of her court-ordered probation.

Lewis was given a deferred sentence of five years of probation in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 years old when she stabbed Brooks to death on June 1, 2020 after claiming she’d been repeatedly raped by him. She had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Lewis also told investigators she had been sexually trafficked by another man, who has not faced charges related to that claim.

Prosecutors are requesting a hearing to have Lewis’ probation revoked. If it is revoked, she could serve the full 20-year sentence.