DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair is a place for contests. On Thursday Morning there were two big ones sponsored by the Iowa Association of Parks and Recreation.

The pie eating contest welcomed some local celebrities before the small kids took to the stage. Some needed to understand your hands must be behind your back, your face often gets covered, and that the first one to finish, is the winner.

“She thought it was cake, and she really likes cake,” said Amber Cook, of Ankeny. “So, she wanted to come try the cake and then she just heard him say put your arms behind your back and she did it. She’s got a lot of siblings cheering her on.”

On the Grand Concourse, the Big Wheel Races were set up. Some of the experienced kids understood that when the starter gives a “GO!” they need to pedal straight ahead as fast as possible.

State Auditor Rob Sand served as emcee of the event.

“We haven’t had to do an audit yet, but it’s certainly a possibility,” said Sand. “I’m relying on the team down there to let me know who’s finishing first.”

Sand added that the Iowa State Fair is a good change of pace.

“Everybody out of the routine and get them going to do something fun, and remember that the world’s a good place with blue skies and bright sunshine.”

This day marked a first for Iowa Parks and Recreation Association Executive Director Steve Jordison. He participated in the celebrity pie eating contest. His organization oversees the competition, but today was his last day on the job because he’s retiring.