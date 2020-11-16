Physician Compares Iowa COVID Conditions to New York During Outbreak Peak

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The ear-splitting sirens that permeated New York City for months still echo in Dr. Nail Shereen’s head — noises she’s starting to hear again, this time in the Hawkeye state.

“All we heard was sirens. Ambulances after ambulances, and I’m starting to hear that in Iowa too now,” she said.

Shereen, an internal medicine physician, moved to Iowa in June to join her husband, who is also a physician, when numbers seemed to be stabilizing from her perspective.

Now, Iowa ranks third in the country for the most positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. Hospitalizations have continued skyrocketing by nearly 200 percent in the last month. Sunday saw the greatest single-day increase, with 1,392 Iowans in the hospital, causing alarm for health care workers.

Dr. Austin Baeth, a physician at UnityPoint, shares fears that Iowa is near the same dire state as New York was in the early pandemic months.

“I fear Iowa looking like New York — on an Iowa scale,” he said. “I fear having that sort of overtax of our healthcare resources because of this hospitalization trend.”

On Saturday Iowa saw 25 new coronavirus-related deaths. Shereen said she equates that to about one death each hour, which was common during New York’s peak.

“That’s not something that you become immune to, where you see countless deaths every hour,” she said. “And the saddest part was that all these healthcare workers, when they were seeing these patients pass away, their family members weren’t there.”

The Polk County Health Department sent out a statement Saturday warning the community that its hospitals are becoming understaffed, as healthcare workers become infected too.

Staffing is one of the biggest challenges facing Polk County hospitals. We are seeing an increasing number of medical staff out with COVID-19 or isolating at home, and because of this, adequate hospital and clinic staffing remains an issue for our community. Please remember to keep our health care providers safe and healthy. They have been fighting this virus and taking care of patients since March. They are tired both physically and mentally. Help us keep them safe by following COVID-19 prevention strategies. Nola Aigner Davis, Public Health Communications Officer, Polk County Health Department

“This is going to get very bad very quickly if we dont have something done drastically now,” Baeth said.

Both Baeth and Shereen said they would like to see policy changes — like a statewide mask mandate — to help flatten the curve. For states like Arizona that saw summer surges, the numbers indicate mitigation efforts like masks mandates were effective in turning the direction of the virus around.

However, Shereen said a mask mandate might alone might not be enough at this point for Iowa, due to the high level of community spread.

“If there’s a gathering of 10 people or more, there’s a 99 percent chance that you will contract COVID from it, and we have so many gatherings happening with 10 plus people,” she said.

As the U.S. surpasses 11 million COVID-19 cases and doctors warn of a third wave, Shereen said she can’t help but to think that this could have been prevented.

“There’s fatigue overall from this pandemic, which is definitely understandable, but this is not the time to give up,” Shereen said. “This is very very serious. And if we don’t do something right now, the worst is yet to come.”