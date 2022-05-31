IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state.

Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar.

Storm Damage

Boxholm (Boone County)

Damon sent us these photos of tree damage from winds in Boxholm (Boone County)

Tree damage from Damon in Boxholm

Tree damage from Damon in Boxholm

Audubon (Audubon County)

The NWS reported Thunderstorm Wind Damage occurred just before 5 PM near Audubon. The report states that cattle barns were destroyed.

Williams (Hamilton County)

Ty Grady’s farm sustained wind damage in Williams, Iowa. He took this photo of a collapsed barn on his property.

Damage to a barn near Williams, IA

Damage to a barn near Williams, IA

Kamrar (Hamilton County)

Photo by Jerry Klaver-Damage near Kamrar

Photo by Jerry Klaver-Damage near Kamrar

Photo by Shane Klaver-Damage near Kamrar

Photo by Shane Klaver-Damage near Kamrar

Photo by Shane Klaver-Damage near Kamrar

Photo by Dan Schaa- Damage near Kamrar

Rain Totals

There were multiple rounds of rain across central Iowa, but totals ranged from nothing to nearly an inch.



Lamoni: 0.93″

Lovilia 0.74″

Williamson 0.63″

Chariton: 0.61″

Allerton 0.57″

St. Charles 0.51″

Creston 0.48″

Centerville 0.46″

Webster City 0.42″

Truro 0.42″

Norwalk 0.42″

Ottumwa 0.40″

Altoona 0.32″ Hampton 0.31″

Bagley 0.30″

Hartford 0.29″

Eagle Grove 0.28″

Indianola 0.26″

Knoxville 0.24″

Fort Dodge 0.21″

Audubon 0.20″

Des Moines 0.19″

Ankeny 0.18″

Clarion 0.17″

Oskaloosa 0.16″

Perry 0.16″ Osceola 0.15″

Carroll 0.14″

Waukee 0.13″

Bondurant 0.13″

Ames 0.12″

Newton 0.10″

Eldora 0.07″

Manning 0.06″

Boone 0.05″

If you want to report damage or a rain total send an email to weather@who13.com.