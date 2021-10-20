Photos of armed robbery suspect released, police ask for public’s help

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released images from surveillance video of a robbery and shooting earlier this month in the hope the public can help them identify the suspect.

The robbery happened on October 11 at a business in the 2700 block of Douglas Avenue in Des Moines, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The suspect did have a handgun and fired at employees, but bulletproof glass stopped the shot and no one was injured.

(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

(Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle in which the suspect fled you’re asked to contact police at 515-237-1552 or you can submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.