Photos of armed robbery suspect released, police ask for public’s help

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released images from surveillance video of a robbery and shooting earlier this month in the hope the public can help them identify the suspect.
The robbery happened on October 11 at a business in the 2700 block of Douglas Avenue in Des Moines, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The suspect did have a handgun and fired at employees, but bulletproof glass stopped the shot and no one was injured.
If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle in which the suspect fled you’re asked to contact police at 515-237-1552 or you can submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.