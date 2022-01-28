ANKENY, Iowa — A photograph circulated on social media this week of an Ankeny student standing in front of a racial slur. After an investigation, the Ankeny Police Department determined the image was Photoshopped.

The original picture depicts a girl standing in front of a game of hangman played on a white board. The picture was posted to Snapchat, where Ankeny police believe someone altered the photo to show a racist message on the white board, then posted the doctored image back to Snapchat.

In a statement, Ankeny Police Department Sgt. Corey Schneden said:

We are aware of the picture and there is a detective looking into it. We have verified what is written on the board in the photo you are asking about is not what she wrote the day of the incident. The female student in the picture is actually the victim in the case because she is now being harassed by people for something she didn’t actually do. Sgt. Corey Schneden, Ankeny Police Department

The Ankeny Schools also addressed the altered image in a statement, in which they warned parents of the importance of teaching children how communicate through apps safely.

Ankeny Schools also said they will collaborate with the Ankeny Police Department for a seminar on online safety and mental health open to students and parents. The event will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Northview Middle School.