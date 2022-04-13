Tuesday night’s storms brought reports of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to northern Iowa. Take a look at some of the photos from the storm that were submitted by viewers.

Willie Miller – Large Hail Northwest of Gilmore City

Morgan Kent – Gilmore City Tornado

Ed Zimmerle – Cloud to Ground Lightning in Fort Dodge

Levi Gardewine – Gilmore City Tornado



Chuck Haskin – Damage near Rutland

Roger Riley – Golf Ball Size Hail near Gilmore City

Willie Miller – Large Divots from Large Hail Northwest of Gilmore CIty

Tony Lanus – Hail in Gilmore City

Tony Lanus – Clouds Lowering over Gilmore City

Bill Cran – Gilmore City Tornado

Sherry Abens

