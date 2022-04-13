Tuesday night’s storms brought reports of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds to northern Iowa. Take a look at some of the photos from the storm that were submitted by viewers.

  • Willie Miller – Large Hail Northwest of Gilmore City
  • Morgan Kent – Gilmore City Tornado
  • Ed Zimmerle – Cloud to Ground Lightning in Fort Dodge
  • Levi Gardewine – Gilmore City Tornado
  • Chuck Haskin – Damage near Rutland
  • Roger Riley – Golf Ball Size Hail near Gilmore City
  • Willie Miller – Large Divots from Large Hail Northwest of Gilmore CIty
  • Tony Lanus – Hail in Gilmore City
  • Tony Lanus – Clouds Lowering over Gilmore City
  • Bill Cran – Gilmore City Tornado
  Sherry Abens

