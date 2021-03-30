Phone Call Brings Big Excitement and Hope for Hundreds of Carroll County Residents

CARROLL, Iowa — “It was an exciting moment,” Sara Schulte recalled after Carroll County public health leaders got the word that they could soon undertake a COVID-19 vaccination effort that they had never been able to try previously. Schulte is a county public health nurse and knew when the Iowa Department of Public Health expanded the weekly vaccine supply nearly five-fold, opportunities and protection would follow.

“They said, ‘We had an extra flat, do you want it,'” Schulte said of the phone call. “Yes, we want it! So excited! And then, all of a sudden, oh my gosh! Now we have to start planning and look at this logistically.”

The county set up a vaccination clinic at Westgate Mall for Thursday with 1,170 available appointments, Schulte said. Because the county was receiving so much additional vaccine supply, along with the progress providers had already made immunizing higher-risk residents, Schulte said county leaders decided to open up Thursday’s clinic to anyone 16 years of age and older.

By late Tuesday afternoon, about 70 appointments remained. Schulte was not concerned. “I know we’ll fill it. It’s just going to be a matter of time.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that by Tuesday evening, nearly 590,000 Iowans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with 347,000 others receiving the first of the two required doses.