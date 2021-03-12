Phase Two of Fleur Drive Reconstruction Project Begins in April

DES MOINES, Iowa — Traffic delays are about to return to one of Des Moines’ busiest thoroughfares. Construction crews are coming back to Fleur Drive next month.

The city of Des Moines will kick off Phase Two of its three phase reconstruction plan in the southbound lanes of Fleur, from George Flagg Parkway to Watrous Avenue.

Homeowners in the area are concerned about heavier traffic on residential streets but project leaders say Fleur Drive will never be completely closed.

“Traffic will always be maintained, albeit reduced. So you know those folks are cutting through, we understand that but Fleur Drive itself is not going to be detoured as part of this project,” said Brett Lewis, Civil Engineer with the City of Des Moines.

Fleur is getting new pavement, sidewalks on both sides of the street, and new irrigation systems for the medians. The storm drains are also getting an upgrade as part of the project.