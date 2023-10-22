DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a hunting incident.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a hunting incident at Spring Run Wildlife Management Area just after 8 a.m. Saturday, October 21st.
Officials say the victim suffered a gunshot injury while waterfowl hunting with friends.
This is the second hunting-related shooting incident this month.
Medics performed emergency measures, but he was later taken to a nearby hospital by air ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation.
The victim’s condition is not known at this time.