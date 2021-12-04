Person shot and killed while hunting near Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A hunter was shot and killed by another person near Lake Red Rock in Marion County on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area south of Lake Red Rock, north of Knoxville on 132nd Place, according to the Iowa DNR.

Iowa DNR conservation officers responded to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Investigators believe the hunter was hit by a gunshot fired from a member of a large hunting party during a deer drive.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No other information about the incident has been released.