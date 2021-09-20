Person dies in fall from bluff at Iowa state park

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues after someone fell to their death from a bluff in an Iowa state park.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that authorities were notified at 4:21 a.m. Saturday that someone had fallen at Bellevue State Park. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim and further details about the incident have not been released. The park remains open to visitors.

The park sits on bluffs along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa.