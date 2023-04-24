PERRY, Iowa – The Perry community is mourning the loss of a Perry High School teacher who died in a car accident over the weekend.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were called to the 25000 block of Highway 141 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a Ford F-250 truck that had rolled several times and come to rest in a field north of the highway.

Officials said Chad Morman, 39 of Perry, was discovered dead at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck. The DCSO said Morman was the driver and only occupant of the truck.

A post on Perry High School’s Facebook page said Morman was an Industrial Technology teacher at the school.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Morman family with the financial burden of Chad’s death. He is survived by his wife Bailey and three children.

Perry High School will have counselors on hand for students and staff starting Monday morning.