PERRY, IOWA — We are hearing more stories about the tragedy that unfolded on Thursday morning inside Perry High School. Authorities have confirmed that multiple people were injured and were airlifted from the school. WHO 13 has learned that the school’s principal and two students are among those injured. Police have not confirmed the fate of the shooter, but say there is no threat to the public.

WHO 13’s Teodora Mitrov spoke with senior Ava Augustus as she was reunited with her family at a nearby church. Augustus says she took shelter with fellow students and a school counselor after hearing the gunshots. Here is what she described seeing after being told to leave the school: “We hear ‘he’s down, you can go out’ and I run and you can just see glass everywhere, blood on the floor. I get to my car and they’re taking a girl out of the auditorium who’s been shot in her leg.”

