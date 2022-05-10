PERRY, Iowa – A Perry police officer was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting.

Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard confirms to WHO 13 that an officer was shot in the leg and it didn’t appear the injury was life-threatening. The officer was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance.

Our crew on the scene in the 300 block of St. Paul Street spoke with Public Information Officer Adam Infante of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office who said the situation was “over” and there is a suspect in custody. There is no ongoing danger to the public.

More information is expected to be released later Tuesday on what led to the shooting.

