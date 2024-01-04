PERRY, IOWA — A 6th grade student at Perry Middle School was killed and four other students and a school administrator were injured in a shooting at Perry High School on Thursday morning before the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed during an afternoon news conference outside the school. Of the five surviving victims, four are in stable condition and one is in critical but not life-threatening condition.

According to Mitch Mortvedt with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Perry Police Department was called to the local high school at 7:37am – before the start of the school day – on a report of an active shooter. Dallas County 911 dispatchers were flooded with calls reporting a shooting at the same time. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes, Mortvedt says, and found multiple gunshot victims. A search for the gunman lead officers to the body of 17-year-old Dylan Butler, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As officers continued searching and securing the school, they found an improvised explosive device that was later disposed of by authorities.

The mass shooting left six victims, one of whom – a 6th grade student – died from their injuries. Four other students and an administrator were injured. Their names were not released, but WHO 13 has confirmed that longtime high school principal Dan Marburger is the injured administrator. Mortvedt says one of the victims is in critical but not life-threating condition while the other four were stable without identifying the patients.

The shooting happened in a common area shortly before the school day began. Students from both Perry High School and Middle School were gathered in a shared area where breakfast is served when the shots were fired.

Mortvedt says Butler was found in possession of a pump-action shotgun and a small caliber handgun. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is taking the lead in the investigation in the shooting with assistance from numerous state, local and federal partners. At this time, he says there is nothing to indicate race played a part in the shooting in the multi-cultural community of Perry.

Multiple vigils are scheduled for Thursday night in Perry and grief counselors are being made available at the town’s public library.