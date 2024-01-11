PERRY, Iowa — Last Thursday, 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff was killed in a school shooting at Perry High School. This Thursday is his funeral.

Jolliff’s funeral will be held at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Perry at 10:30 a.m. Many are expected to attend and there will be overflow seating for the funeral across the street at First Christian Church.

A live stream of the funeral is being made available from the funeral home — you can watch it here.

Jolliff’s family members said he will be remembered for his infectious smile, participating in the school band, playing soccer, and his love of video games.