DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Perry man died in a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning in Dallas County.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened in the 12000 block of 160th Street. That’s southwest of Perry.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies and EMS were called to the crash around 12:40 a.m. When they arrived they found 29-year-old Kurtis Gustaveson deceased inside the vehicle.

No other details about the crash were released.

The DCSO is continuing to investigate what caused the accident.