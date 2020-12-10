Perry Firefighters Being Honored with Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor

IOWA — Five Perry firefighters have received the Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor.

Israel Baltazar, Brian Eiteman, Joel Eiteman, Bobby Harlan, and Andy Modlin are credited with saving a man who was trapped in a house fire in Perry back in April.

Due to COVID-19, the annual ceremony has been postponed but Gov. Kim Reynolds still plans to honor these men for their heroism.

The award is named for the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, who were all killed while serving on the USS Juneau when it was attacked by the Japanese during the Guadalcanal naval battle in World War II.