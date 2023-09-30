PERRY, Iowa — A Perry farmer’s combine caught on fire while he was harvesting Friday afternoon and the flames spread to the field.

Farmer Stephen Fagen was out at around 3:30 p.m. with his combine harvesting his fields when he noticed flames coming from under his combine. He immediately called 911 and, while waiting, used a fire extinguisher and small jug of water to try to put out the fire.

“The residue from the beans that build up underneath had caught fire… and the fire extinguisher got that out,” Fagen said.

Firefighters responded to the field, which is just southeast of the Perry Airport, and were able to control the blaze in about two hours. No injuries occurred.

The fire charred a large area of the field, but the combine was spared. After the firefighters left, Fagen was able to hop back into his combine and continue harvesting.