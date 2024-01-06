PERRY, Iowa- The Perry community continues to come together to show support for each other, both physically and symbolically.

The Perry Public Library is one way the community is supporting each other. Counseling services continue at the library on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. And they are providing free transportation to the library by calling (515)795-7790.

They will also have a station to make cards for Principal Marburger starting at 11 A.M.

There will also be therapy dogs provided by Crisis Response Canines at the library.

Besides the physical ways that the community is coming together to help each other, they are also showing symbolic support for their town. That’s through the color blue.

A sea of blue filled the streets of Perry starting Friday, as many people decided to wear school merchandise or school colors in honor of the victims and the community.