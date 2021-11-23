Perry community showering teachers with care and support during stressful times

PERRY, Iowa — As teacher shortages strain Iowa schools, the Perry community is making sure educators realize how thankful it is for their work.

“Our hope is over the next few months our teachers are able to see that here in this community we value what they do. We appreciate all the extra work they do and we hope they stay in the profession,” said Eddie Diaz, who has around a decade of experience as a teacher in the Perry community.

Due to the high stress and frustration voiced by educators across the country, Diaz came up with an Adopt-a-Teacher program in the Perry Community School District. The program was initially designed for first- and second-year teachers in the district to create a wish list of small affordable items that families could purchase to get them through the holidays. The response has been overwhelming, and Diaz says if more families wish to join, he hopes to open it up to more educators in the district.

Diaz, a former principal, said he hopes the outpouring of support can be enough for these teachers to see their tireless efforts during unprecedented times are not going unnoticed.

“I specifically said it is a wish list for you, the teacher, and they all broke the rules,” Diaz said. “The first things they put were stuff for their classrooms. We will address that for them, but we want to do stuff for them. Someone put coffee, favorite candy, their favorite drink.”

Diaz was recently elected to the Perry Community School District School Board and in December will be sworn in.

For anyone interested in “adopting” a Perry teacher, you can message the group’s Facebook page called “It takes a Village for Perry Schools.”