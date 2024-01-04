PERRY, Iowa — Hundreds of people gathered together for comfort and in support of the Perry community after a deadly mass shooting at the high school took the life of a 6th grader and injured several others.

At around 7:30 Thursday morning multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Perry High School. When emergency crews arrived on scene they found five students and the Principal Dan Marburger suffering from gunshot wounds. Of those victims, a 6th grader, later died from their injuries.

After news of the shooting broke multiple vigils were put together to support the victims and their friends and families. WHO 13’s Andy Fales was at one of the vigils Thursday night where he spoke with several members of the community.