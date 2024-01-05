PERRY, Iowa —The day after the shootings at Perry which claimed the life of a 6th grader and injured seven others has begun the healing process.

One business, which could not open Thursday morning was the Blue Jay Market. It’s right south of the Perry Schools Campus. It was surrounded by law enforcement vehicles.

“We couldn’t open. I tried opening twice. I tried at 8:20 couldn’t get in, came at 8:30, couldn’t get in and then my boss is like just wait it out and then try it again,” said Samantha Williams, Manager of Blue Jay Market. “I still couldn’t get in and then I had to talk to State Patrol and I was like look I have to open my store.”

While it was frustrating to not open, it was even more disappointing to not see students coming in on Thursday.

“My heart breaks for the kids because I’m just waiting for them to come back in and just see how they are,” said Williams. “I wanted to be open yesterday, just let them come in, hang out, and just calm down and have a safe space but I couldn’t get to my store.”

Williams said that she expects Perry to rally around the school and victims though this.

“I’m sure there’s gonna be fundraisers going,” said WIlliams. “There’s going be potlucks going, Go Fund Me, there’s going to be a lot of things going.”