Permanent Security Fencing to Be Added Around Terrace Hill

DES MOINES, IOWA — A permanent perimeter security fence will be added around Terrace Hill, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced Friday. The DPS says recent threats against Governor Reynolds and other Iowa officials – as well as a kidnapping plot against Michigan’s governor by a right wing militia group – “reinforced” their decision to upgrade security.

According to the DPS, Iowa is one of only “a few” states whose Governor’s residence isn’t fenced in. The DPS says the fencing has been recommended by security assessments since 2017. The DPS says adding the fencing will protect not only Governor Reynolds, but all future governors as well.

Terrace Hill will remain open for public tours weekly with reservations. The Governor’s mansion will also continue hosting annual Easter and Christmas events.