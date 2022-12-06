DES MOINES, Iowa — The birthday cake cupcake slot was empty Tuesday at Creme Cupcake in Des Moines. So was the section for the new holiday offering, the eggnog flavor. Sammy Mila-Adams will replenish them both as she gets set for what she hopes will be a big day Saturday for her and nearly 50 of her neighboring businesses.

“Supporting local is something that we here at Creme value very highly,” Mila-Adams said as she stood behind the counter.

Businesses along the Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand and the Roosevelt Cultural District will take part in the inaugural Peppermint Trail this Saturday. At Creme, that means providing free peppermint cocoa, along with special holiday-inspired desserts.

See which businesses are taking part in the Peppermint Trail, what they are offering on Saturday along with a schedule of events for Toys for Tots donations, caroling and a visit from Santa.

Lauren Kollauf, executive director of The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand, said businesses have been thinking for a while of some type of united holiday event. The Peppermint Trail will provide that.

“Many other neighborhoods throughout the metro do something special for the holidays and we wanted to get in the holiday spirit, too.”