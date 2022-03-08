WINTERSET, Iowa – They are exhausted and still in shock but as time passes the owners of PepperHarrow Farm are more and more grateful.

Grateful to be alive.

Grateful for the volunteers who showed up Tuesday and picked up tons of debris. Debris that used to be a shed, a barn, a garage, a greenhouse.

Grateful for the outpouring of concern for the future of their flower farm.

Adam and Jennifer O’Neal say they didn’t know where to begin cleaning up after Saturday’s tornado left only their house standing. But the people who showed up to help knew where to start and what would have taken the O’Neals weeks is well underway now. That act of community kindness has helped the O’Neals regroup and prioritize their rebuilding efforts.

As for the flowers, Jennifer says the lavender fields appear to be fine and there are other flowers already about to pop out of the ground. They may have a place secured to hold the classes already scheduled and will work to be ready for the weddings planned for the farm. “We don’t want our brides to have to stress about this, we want to be able to provide a nice space for them to have their wedding.” They plan, for now, to rebuild their barn first.

Above all, the O’Neals feel lucky to be alive. Jennifer adds “I realize how….how near death we were and how we were almost true victims of this tornado and that’s really scary. I think the more days that go by the more lucky I feel.”

For a look at PepperHarrow in bloom check this Digital Original story from 2020.